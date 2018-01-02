Here’s How DJ Khaled Plans To Lose Weight This Year

DJ Khaled is back with even more major keys for 2018, and his latest gem is geared toward weight loss. According to the mega-producer, he is on a mission to lose two pounds each week for an undetermined amount of time. While losing weight and being healthy isn’t exactly something new, Khaled has a new plan that is bound to make his aspirations come true. The Grateful producer announced on Jan. 1 that he has joined Weight Watchers, and he’s already seen results. To celebrate the healthy news, Khaled shared a five-part announcement on Instagram. “In full 2018 mode… Excited to living this #WWFreestyle life with you,” he wrote. “I already got rid of 20 pounds and ready for more. Ride with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!!”

The short statement was attached to a series of videos and photos of Khaled. In one video, his personal chef served him a variety of healthy meals. In another video, he was seen working out on the treadmill and playing with his son, Asahd. “#2018secured what I love about this it’s a life style and I still can enjoy at the same time ride wit me though this journey,” he added. “I CAN SHOW YOU BETTER THAN I CAN TELL YOU ... I’m so focused let’s go!! @weightwatchers.” “Weight Watchers is all about being great and being your best self,” Khaled said in one of the videos. “My son is my love, my life, and I need to be great for him. To be great is to be healthy; to be healthy means a shift in my lifestyle, and the new WW Freestyle program is all about healthier habits for my life.”

We all have goals to get the hottest beach body by the summertime, but if anyone can achieve it, it would most likely be DJ Khaled. Check out his Weight Watchers announcement below.

Written by Jessica McKinney