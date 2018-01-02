This Rapper Made His Girlfriend Sleep In A Hotel Lobby To Have Sex With Other Women...

It may be the start of a new year, but it appears as though rising artist YoungBoy Never Broke Again is already embroiled in a bit of controversy.

Early Tuesday morning (Jan. 2), the rapper found himself in the hot seat after allegedly forcing his girlfriend to sleep on the couch of a hotel lobby while he entertained other guests. In a social media post dated from today, a hotel worker snapped a photo of the young woman sleeping on the couch as evidence of the Louisiana native's infidelities. While both of them have denied that he made her sleep in the lobby, the rumor mill has been hard at work.

According to inital reports, NBA kicked the young woman out of the hotel room he was occupying in order to have a private rendezvous sans his significant other. However, his girlfriend has since refuted this story during an Instagram Live session. In the brief clip, below, she tells her followers that it's not as "bad as it seems" and repeatedly declares that she slept outside of the hotel room because she "wanted to."

Several hours later, however, the young woman put the hotel worker on notice for posting the candid photo of her in the hotel lobby and claims it was an attempt to "gain fame" off of her name. It's also worth nothing that NBA treated his girlfriend to a very expensive shopping spree following the incident.