Apparently, Diddy Was Engaged For Only 4 Hours, And No One Knew About It

Diddy just dropped a bombshell about his private love life. The music mogul stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show along with DJ Khaled and the hosts of The Four to promote the new competition series when the group decided to play Ellen’s go-to game, “Never Have I Have Ever.” To say the least, the game turned up the heat when Diddy revealed a secret engagement that no one ever knew about it.
After handing out paddles to each of the contestants, Ellen ran through a series of statements that they have either experienced or not experienced before. The game started easy with statements like “Never have I ever hit a parked car and didn't leave a note for the owner” and “Never have I ever used someone else's toothbrush and didn't tell them.” But then it turned to the juicy stuff.
When Ellen said, “Never have I ever gotten engaged and kept it secret,” all of the players’ panels stuck to the “I Have Never” side. But then Diddy flipped to the opposite side of his paddle. “Nah, I ain’t going to lie, it was like for four hours,” Diddy admitted. “It was for four hours. I honestly did. I was engaged for four hours and I kept it a secret for forever until now.”
Unfortunately, the Bad Boy executive did not spill the tea on who he was engaged to in his past life, but judging by that time frame, it must’ve not been that serious anyway. Diddy has previously been tied to Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell and, notoriously, Jennifer Lopez. He is currently dating Cassie.
Who do you think had Diddy’s heart for four hours? Check out the video below.
(Photo: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
