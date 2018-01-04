Bruno Mars Reveals How A 3 AM Run-In With Cardi B Turned Into The ‘Finesse’ Remix

Bruno Mars and Cardi B proved that they were the dynamic duo we never knew we needed with the release of the remix to Bruno’s 90’s inspired track “Finesse.” As if Cardi’s epic opening verse wasn’t enough, the song’s In Living Color inspired video made “Finesse” remix the biggest thing on social media today (Jan. 04). Well if you were wondering how the collab came together, the 24K Magic crooner spilled all of the deets on Instagram .

Uploading an adorable usie of he and Cardi B., Bruno Mars dished, “I met Cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse. She walked in the room and she was everything I’d hoped she’d be.”

Sending Cardi some warm words of encouragement, he added, “Never change Cardi! Don’t let this crazy music business change who you are. You possess something that can’t be taught. You’re a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video. I hope you feel better soon because we got some celebrating to do. Everyone show ya love for the one and only CARDI B!”

Bruno Mars and Cardi B dropped the official video and single to the “Finesse” remix after some severe teasing on social media last night. If social media’s reaction to the track says anything about its reception, Cardi B and Bruno Mars didn’t disappoint.

Check Out Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse" Remix below: