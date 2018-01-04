Here's Why Nicki Minaj And Nas Have Reportedly Broken Up

As quickly as Nicki Minaj and Nas became a hot item, it appears as though the rumored couple have now called it quits.

The Queens lyrcists' whirlwind romance, which allegedly began back in June 2017, has apparenlty fizzled out, TMZ reports. According to intial reports, the duo decided to part ways just a few weeks ago due to the constraints of their long-distance relationship. With Nas residing in LA and Nicki in Miami, their love for one another reportedly "ran out of steam."

In the wake of their break-up, rumors have also begun to circulate that the Head Barb was expecting Nas' child ― but, those speculations are false. With the pair going their separate ways, however, Nas and Nicki reportedly won't be hanging out as friends anymore either.

The rappers sparked dating rumors back in May and took things much more publicly in recent months for Nas' 44th birthday. Nicki not only attended the party but was also pictured cuddled up with her rumored boo. Just days later, the femcee set the Internet ablaze with a photoshoot featuring the rap vet as he received a custom-made 1988 Mercedes-Benz.

While neither Nas nor Nicki have confirmed or denied the break-up, here's to hoping Safaree isn't somewhere plotting to shoot his shot again.