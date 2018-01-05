Safaree Has The Pettiest Response To The Nicki Minaj & Nas Break Up

Nicki Minaj and Nas have officially pulled the plug on their eight-month relationship, and apparently some people (or should we say exes) aren’t that surprised. As expected when there is anything that has to do with Nicki, Safaree came popped his head out on Instagram and shared his thoughts on his ex-girlfriend’s recent relationship issues. And his comments were as petty as you’d expect them to be.

After The Shade Room posted the news of Nicki and Nas’ split, Safaree left a sneaky message in the comments section. “Yup, we’ve both been having bad luck in this department,” the Love & Hip Hop: New York star wrote. “Sigh Rastafari… Ain’t no hope in these streets.” In terms of the “bad luck” Safaree referenced, he may be talking about his split from Alexis Skyy.