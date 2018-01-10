Brandy Had To Block Kevin McCall On Instagram: 'Please Forgive This One Time'

Oh lord, what happened now?

Kevin McCall doesn’t seem to be having the greatest start to his 2018. From getting shot in the foot to reviving his feud with Chris Brown, the singer’s new year has been filled with controversy and drama, and it’s only just getting started. C. Breezy may have backed away from his beef with McCall, but the singer has started a problem with another R&B artist: Brandy. And. apparently, what went down between the two was bad enough that Brandy had to hit the block button on Instagram.

The “Deuces” singer revealed Brandy’s slick move on Snapchat Tuesday night (Jan. 9). The screenshot shows the header of the songstress’ Instagram account with the “blocked” notification. “U know I got love and most of all the utmost respect for you my Queen,” he wrote on Snapchat “Please forgive this one time.” 

It’s unclear why the “I Wanna Be Down” artist might have not only unfollowed but blocked the star, especially since it wasn’t even clear that they were in the same social circle. But this may have something to do with a potential collaboration that went terribly wrong. If so, this wouldn’t be the first time this happened. Azealia Banks missed out on a collaboration with Lil Kim after she seemingly tried to write the legendary femcee’s verse for her.

Neither McCall nor Brandy have elaborated on the issue. But let’s hope whatever the problem is, they can work it out. 

