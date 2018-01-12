Lil Uzi Vert And His Label Boss DJ Drama Are Beefing On Twitter

Go independent or sign with a major, that’s a question tons of aspiring artists struggle with when it comes to making it in the music industry. A member of DJ Drama and Don Cannon’s Generation Now label, Lil Uzi Vert knows firsthand what it’s like to pick between the two. The “XO Tour Llife” rapper took to Twitter with a message for aspiring artists torn between deciding where to sign.

The drama began when Uzi encouraged aspiring musicians to sign with a major label instead of signing with a rapper or a DJ.

And if y’all do sign ... sign 2 a major Dont sign 2 a rapper or a Dj ........Its Just Easier When The Time Come For That Fake Shit 🙄💯®️ — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 12, 2018

DJ Drama took offense to Lil Uzi’s comments and @’ed the rapper with a response.

Lets state the facts and see who REALLY on some fake shit. https://t.co/xeQdjEBlT1 — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) January 12, 2018

Uzi shot back at DJ Drama with the real inspiration behind his tweet.

I was given advice 2 my young followers ... you got a guilty conscience or sumthin 🤭 https://t.co/Xsth4mJoJn — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 12, 2018

Chicago rapper Lil Durk quickly intervened suggesting that Drama and Uzi take their beef offline.

🤫 off Twitter call him — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) January 12, 2018

When another rapper chimed in offering Uzi a suggestion on a rapper led label to sign to, Uzi shut it down because of ridiculous signing bonus offered.

Boy I’m not signing for 20racks 🦇 https://t.co/FNf4JfmpM2 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 12, 2018

DJ Drama and Don Cannon signed Lil Uzi to their Atlantic records imprint Generation Now back in 2015.

Written by Jasmine Washington