Looks Like Jay-Z Is Planning To Make ‘Jaybo’ A Major Part Of His Brand

Jay-Z 's aminated character "Jaybo" quickly became one of the most notable symbols from his latest 4:44 era and it appears as he's taking that momentum and running with it as reports show that he recently filed papers to trademark the character.

According to TMZ, Jaybo, who stands as the lead character in Jigga's "Story of O.J." music video, is set to star in a slew of fashion and home products fronted by the businessman.

The site reports that the MC's company, S. Carter Enterprises, filed legal documents to trademark the now popular character and will eventually have him featured on T-shirts, sweaters, hats, blankets, dinnerware, shams, mugs, cocktail shakers and thermal containers.

Interestingly enough, Jaybo is based on the 1899 character Sambo, the main character from a widely popular children's book at the time that was deemed to be massively racist based on its exaggerated illustrations.

We've got to give it up to Jay for reclaiming the character and putting it back in Black hands.

If you're not familiar, take a look at Jaybo in action, below: