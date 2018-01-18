Jermaine Dupri Claimed Bow Wow Has More No. 1s Than Drake And The Internet Has Questions

But, if you ask Jermaine Dupri , it's time we all show the 30-year-old a bit more respect, namely for being more successful than Drake .

It's only a few weeks into the new year and yet somehow Bow Wow has found himself in the eye of several social media firestorms yet again. Whether it was the reviving of the infamous #BowWowChallenge or making the rapper the butt of every joke altogether, Bow's antics are doing more harm than good.

During a recent sit down with The Breakfast Club , the music mogul boldly claimed that his protégé in fact has charted more No. 1s than the 6 God himself. "What's crazy is that Bow Wow has more No. 1 records than Drake," Jermaine told the hosts. "When we talk about stats and we talk about rap, people don't even wanna hear that." But, quite frankly the problem with that statement is its context. Was Jermaine speaking about one chart in particular? Or was he referring to a cumulative number? Take a look at the brief clip below.

After a thorough analysis of all of Bow Wow's No. 1 songs to date, it's quite clear that Drizzy has him beat by a long shot. But, that's not to say the child star-turned-actor hasn't accomplished quite a lot. The chart that showed him the most love was Hot Rap Songs, where he's received seven No. 1 songs, including his feature on the So So Def remix of Dem Franchize Boyz's "I Think They Like Me." In total, however, the rapper has earned 16 No. 1s on the Billboard charts, which is pretty damn impressive.

Drake, on the other hand, charts in places Bow Wow never has. Drake has five No. 1s on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart and 16 No. 1s on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. These are places that are possibly out of Bow Wow's reach because he's doing more acting than making music during Drake's reign. Thing is, Drake even has No. 1s on the Dance Club Songs chart, multiple Latin charts and many others. And of course, he has seven albums hitting the Billboard 200 chart. That includes every one of his solo albums and his three "commercial mixtapes."

Now, maybe Jermaine was speaking of another chart. Perhaps, Bow Wow is flourishing overseas and we just don't have access to those numbers. Or maybe the music exec was adding up Bow's Billboard No. 1s with No. 1s in movies and television? In either case, the internet spared Jermaine no mercy and, as you would expect, clowned him for his comments.

