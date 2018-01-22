Premiere: James The Mormon Is Applying Hard Pressure To Hip-Hop For ‘Energy’

And after already landing a No. 1 record on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap and Billboard Top Heatseekers charts, he’s now bringing some much-needed energy to sustain his career momentum — literally.

With eclectic taste bred from his overseas upbringing, hip-hop artist James The Mormon is fully equipped to kick down doors to the globally widespread and exclusive doors of hip-hop.

In the music video for James’ “Energy” track, he spits over an infectious beat cueing the simplistic yet scenic aesthetic cuts of the visual. Break dancers, a packed concert, cheering street basketball men and a contemporary dancer sustain the hi-fi vein of the single’s spirited dynamic. And with such vibrancy, James himself is certain that the track’s energy is contagious for fans as well.

"I guarantee an instant increase of energy from listening to this song, or your money back," he says of the record.

He adds that his lyricism, where he champions his own top-tier status, is directly intended to silence the critics and remind anyone else on the opposite side of his winning streak of how far he’s come and how far he’ll continue to go.

“I wrote this song fueled with the ‘Energy’ and intensity that comes when people doubt you or what you're trying to do,” he added. “I've already had a No.1 album, I've already hit No. 1 on Billboard. I'm already a champion.”

See exactly what he means with “Energy,” the track and official music video, below.