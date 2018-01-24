Premiere: PJ Morton’s ‘First Began’ Music Video Is Keeping The Spark Alive Between Lovers All Over The World

NOLA-bred singer and songwriter PJ Morton has the soulful, passionate taste that R&B yearns for and lovers could sink into at any stage of their relationship. But for the nostalgia of his "First Began" track and visuals, he’s returning lovebirds everywhere to the spark that started it all.

Pristine shots open the visual into the love stories of three adored Hollywood matrimonies: Power star Omari Hardwick and wife Jennifer Pfautch, Sterling K. Brown and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, and television starlet Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley. As the couples share their anecdotal “When we first began…” accounts of what brought them into their everlasting, beautiful unions of love, we’re reminded that the honeymoon stage doesn’t just have to be a phase.

“When we first began, it felt like we had been around each other for decades,” Hardwick recounts as cozy, heartwarming scenes of quality time between him and his wifey are revealed. “And that is just an amazing feeling.”

After Brown and the Sister Sister star share their moving love genesis narratives, PJ’s vocals send chills up the spine. A soft piano ballad leads in the track as PJ and his lover are flashed back to where they first began: a blossoming, childhood puppy love. From nostalgic scenery on the playground to fixing up snacks in the kitchen, the medley of PJ’s wide-ranged vocals, tear-jerking tales of unconditional love and the flames that keep it alive gives the truest meaning to love conquers all.

"The song is just a classic love song about having to find the spark in love again,” PJ describes of the “First Began” ballad. “And finding that spark usually can be found in the beginning, when you first fell in love. Anybody that has stood the test of time in a relationship has had to start a restart a few times. In the video, I just wanted to show multiple views of love and relationships...and to also show that real love can still exists and last the test of time."

Arriving right on time for Valentine’s Day next month and fit perfectly for wedding season, "First Began" belongs on every lovebird's playlist in 2018.

Rekindle the flame with the official "First Began" music video by PJ Morton below.