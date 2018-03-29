Calm Down, Everyone: These Photos Of Chris Brown Choking A Woman Aren't What They Seem...

An intrusive bystander who snapped photos of one of those moments with R&B luminary Chris Brown and his lady pal could have set the stage for their harmless rough-housing to appear as much more than that, however.

There’s a time and place for everything, including innocent-natured, playful fun between two genuine friends.

Obtained by TMZ, the pictures show Breezy standing outside with a woman in Miami. His hands are wrapped around her throat while her face appears cringed in distress. But not to worry, as other photos show her laughing and smiling in their brief moment of horseplay.

The site reports that the 28-year-old, his friend and several others were at his house party in a home he rented when the playful incident went down early Monday morning (March 26). Both Chris and the woman, however, have already confirmed that they were only joking around during the captured moment, so no harm was done.

“She’s a friend,” Mark Geragos, Breezy’s longtime lawyer reportedly told TMZ. “It’s obviously playful as she confirmed.”

The person behind the camera, however, might be in trouble since Geragos added that he or she obviously invaded privacy and “will be held accountable” for it.

Breezy loves his privacy too, everyone.