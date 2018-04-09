This Former Destiny's Child Member's Message Might Even Bring Tears To Beyonce's Eyes...

Obviously, there’s been significant removals and replacements ever since. However, one member of the pre-trio, early ‘90s all-girls group LaTavia Roberson , has returned to social media for a second time to remind everyone who thought there was any bad blood among the ladies that it’s, in fact, the opposite.

Before one of R&B’s most iconic, groundbreaking, era-smashing girl groups, Destiny’s Child was a triple threat with Beyoncé , Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams , it was a crew of young, gifted ladies from the South who called themselves Girl’s Tyme.

Roberson posted a flick of the ladies, including Bey, Kelly and LeToya Luckett, from a photo shoot in London when the four vocal talents were in the early days of their rise to industry notoriety.

“Ppl call me the bitter one but how can I be bitter when I’m so proud of everyone in this picture,” she wrote in the caption. “We created a legacy that can’t be touched. ALL 4 of us. We have a bond that no one can understand.”

She continued explaining that their different spaces and positions in life at the age of 36 are incomparable, and the rest of the world should keep that in mind considering the legacy they left behind as a collective. This particular ode to her Destiny’s Child sisters came as the second address she’s made to the former girl group in a little over a year. In January 2017, she checked a few fans (or non-fans, perhaps) on Twitter who tossed shade to her and LaToya in another throwback photo of the ladies.

“So no I’ve never been bitter these are my sisters!!!” she continued in her latest post. “Keep winning @beyonce @kellyrowland @letoyaluckett & even @michellewilliams. No #tbt just a treat for the fans that’s been down since day 1. #sisters.”

Only the real Destiny’s Child fans will feel her on that one.

See her PSA to the haters below.