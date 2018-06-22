XXXTentacion's Mother Reveals He Had A Baby On The Way With Surprise Ultrasound Photo

The spirit of fallen Miami rap artist XXXTentacion , real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy , lives on through his unwavering fans, globally celebrated music catalog, and in a surprising twist revealed by his mother, his unborn child.

Onfroy’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, disclosed the news in a surprise Instagram post showing the ultrasound photo of her soon-to-be grandchild.

“He left us a final gift,” she praised in the photo’s caption.

Bernard hasn’t yet shared any further information, but from the ultrasound shot—dated as April 23—viewers can safely assume she’s approximately four months pregnant, TMZ suggests. The site also claims that sources close to X said that his unnamed girlfriend of a few months is the mother of his unborn child, not to be confused with his ex, Geneva Ayala.

Should their sources' information check out accurately, fans can possibly expect a baby X around the middle of November.

See the official ultrasound photo and confirmation shared by X’s mom in the post below.