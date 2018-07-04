LMAO: That Time Beyoncé Almost Stole This Song From Jay-Z...

The executive producer went track-by-track to discuss the architecture behind all 13 songs. That includes the Damian Marley-featured, Sister Nancy-sampled “Bam” radio favorite, which he sings praise to Beyoncé for after revealing the fire she ignited under Hov to throw bars down on the record.

In a brand new TIDAL interview, esteemed super-producer and Godfather of Chicago hip-hop No I.D. dropped off some gems for Jay-Z’s critically-acclaimed 4:44 album in honor of its one-year anniversary on Saturday (June 30).

No I.D. said in the interview that despite the song having the best beat on the whole album, it was also the most difficult song to compose.

“We could not nail it down for the longest time,” he said. “Because it was just so blatantly there, it didn’t really… I don’t know what it was.”

He goes on to credit the Queen Bey for being the solution to that problem by motivating Hov’s pen in only a way a worldwide megastar musician spouse would.

“…She was like, ‘Man, just give me that beat,’” No I.D. remembered. “‘You messing around.’ And I saw the smoke coming out Jay’s nostrils and the next morning he had the raps.”

Considering that Bey has become a rap force to be reckoned with in the past year, especially upon the release of The Carter’s collaborative Everything Is Love album, we could have had an adorably friendly rap competition between Mr. and Mrs. Carter for “Bam” on our hands. Looks like we’ll have to keep our fingers crossed for a Bey versus Jay rap-off on the next project in the meantime, folks.

