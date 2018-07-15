Azealia Banks Admits To Fighting Off Tears On TV Show Because Of ‘Colorism’ Comments

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Azealia Banks is revealing how she feels toward Wild’n Out and claims she was harassed by members of the production team.
The Harlem rapper performed during the episode of the battle rap television program and was not active in every part of the filming. She took to Instagram to reveal her experience.
"I did Wildin’ out today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course .... cry baby cried." Banks says the production "planned this" and she was invited "on short notice." "I show up and some guy who’s darker than me starts calling me ugly and being colorist, then all of a sudden a choir of the most disgustingly basic, local, cattlecall ‘urban’ pseudo comedic [...] post-Jim crow , post traumatic slave disorder true self esteem less, Ward of the state CLOWNS with their low scale and highly impressive resumes, start going off about how the beautiful Azealia Banks looks! I’ve never felt so much hate and rage for anyone else than I did in that moment."
The image Azealia posted was of her and Nick Cannon on stage alongside some crew members.
This episode of Wild’n Out is currently not out yet. When it does hit the air, it’ll be interesting to compare it to what Banks is saying. Of course, it certainly won’t tell the entire story of her experiences on the show.
Photo: Sergi Alexander/Getty Images
