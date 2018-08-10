Report: Usher And His Herpes Accuser Are Taking Their Legal Case To Savage New Levels

It’s been so long since Usher and his alleged herpes have worried anyone, but one of his accusers, Laura Helm, isn’t through with dragging the R&B singer to court.

Earlier this year, Helm filed a suit saying that Usher forced her to have unprotected oral sex, thus resulting in a herpes outbreak. The singer denied those claims and even went as far to say that if she’d brought a condom, the situation could’ve been avoided.

According to her, they became friends. Their intentions turned sexual and the two slept together twice last year: one protected and one unprotected. The “Nice & Slow” artist stated that Helm took responsibility for all risks when they had unprotected sex, and she never disclosed whether she had STDs prior to their interactions.

The case will remain ongoing while the court decides on whether or not to approve Usher’s motion to dismiss.