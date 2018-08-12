Aretha Franklin Is Reportedly In 'Gravely Ill' Condition

Aretha Franklin is reportedly in serious condition while being housed in a Detroit hospital this evening (August 12).

The Queen of Soul is currently surrounded by friends and family and they’re asking for prayers and privacy at this time. According to Showbiz 411, she’s in a “gravely ill” state as those around her are preparing for the worst.

Franklin has been battling numerous health problems for years and had to cancel a series of concerts last summer citing “doctor’s orders.” Her latest performance was on November 2 of last year for the Elton John AIDS Foundation in New York.

The 76-year-old was reportedly diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2011, but she denied reports that she carried the disease. Last February, Aretha announced that 2017 would be her last year “in concert.”

We’re praying that Aretha Franklin can pull though and will keep you updated with more details about her condition as they become available.