Champion Trophy! You'll Never Believe What Jay-Z Just Gifted Meek Mill

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: attends the Premiere Of NBA 2K13 With Cover Athletes And NBA Superstars at 40 / 40 Club on September 26, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage for 2K Sports)

"Jawn like 36 Grammies, real rap."

You know you're a champion when a rap legend gifts his iconic chain right off his neck! 

That's exactly what happened to Meek Mill last night (Dec. 22) while hanging out in New York City at the Dusse Palooza.

After being photographed with Fabolous and Jay-Z (who is wearing the chain), the 31-year-old rapper from Philly took to his IG stories to share the monumental moment. 

Showing off his new Roc-A-Fella logo diamond chain, Meek wrote on the photo: "Hov just gave me a roc chain off his neck. This Jawn like 36 Grammies real rap."

WOW! Clearly, Meek has been living his best life since being released from prison

Talk about Championships!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage for 2K Sports)

