Champion Trophy! You'll Never Believe What Jay-Z Just Gifted Meek Mill

You know you're a champion when a rap legend gifts his iconic chain right off his neck!
That's exactly what happened to Meek Mill last night (Dec. 22) while hanging out in New York City at the Dusse Palooza.
After being photographed with Fabolous and Jay-Z (who is wearing the chain), the 31-year-old rapper from Philly took to his IG stories to share the monumental moment.
Showing off his new Roc-A-Fella logo diamond chain, Meek wrote on the photo: "Hov just gave me a roc chain off his neck. This Jawn like 36 Grammies real rap."
WOW! Clearly, Meek has been living his best life since being released from prison.
Talk about Championships!
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage for 2K Sports)
