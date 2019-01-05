Damon Dash Talks ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ And Aaliyah

Dame Dash recently chatted with 'The Hip Hop Motivator' making it crystal clear why he doesn’t deal with R. Kelly, who has been exposed for his shocking relationship with an underaged Aaliyah Haughton.

According to Dame, he never supported Kelly because although singer Aaliyah didn’t speak much about her relationship with the Pied Piper of R&B, she was distraught and reportedly said R. Kelly was a “bad man.”

“I watched some of it yesterday, and as a human I was tight. There was a girl and when she was trying to talk about it, she couldn’t,” the music business mogul shared after watching the 'Surviving R. Kelly' docu-series.

“And I remember Aaliyah trying to talk about it and she couldn’t. She would just leave it at that dude was a bad man. I’ve been tight about this sh*t for years.”

Watch the full video below to get all the details.