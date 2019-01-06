Sparkle Drops New Single After The Final Episode Of 'Surviving R. Kelly'

The last episode of the heartbreaking Surviving R. Kelly aired last night, which followed over two decades of sexual abuse allegations against the singer. One of the most powerful interviews was Sparkle , a former artist of Kelly who is most known for the 1998 single "Be Careful." She has now releeased a new single, which is anthem for survivors.

In Surviving R. Kelly, she revealed that she introduced her teenage niece to Kelly who would allegedly be the 14-year-old in the sex tape video with him. She also said when she testified against Kelly, her entire family turned on her and she didn't speak to them in 10 years (her niece or the parents refused to testify).



Sparkle alleges Kelly offered her money to stay quiet, which she refused and resulted in the singer losing her music career. However, now she has a new song with lyrics that say, "Said that we were weak long enough, but time is up/ We ain't weak/ We have a voice and its loud, no we ain't just figure it out/ When we come together we win we overcome battles, we fall, we'll do it again/ And it's never been an easy win, but we are ready."



The track is written by Sparkle and produced by Jesse Francois. Listen below:

