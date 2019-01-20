Yo-Yo Claims R. Kelly's Crew Programmed His Number Into Her Daughter's Phone

It seems like every big time star in the music industry has their own R. Kelly story. And that certainly includes Yo-Yo .

The rapper was at the Trumpet Awards at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta on Saturday night (January 19) and was asked by TMZ what she thought of R. Kelly. What the celebrity news out probably didn’t expect is that Yo-Yo’s daughter could’ve been a victim of the disgraced singer.

“I actually went to listen to his music and my daughter came with me,” she revealed. “The sad part was when we got home, my daughter said, ‘Mom, someone passed me R. Kelly’s number. I said, ‘What!?’ She’s like, ‘Mom, please don’t say nothing. This is why I didn’t tell you.’

“I didn’t say anything, but you know, it really let me know there is a real problem,” she continued. “It really let me know that there really is a problem because with all of that that was going on for that to still happen — and it happened to me. I was thinking I’m your friend. I come here with my daughter who’s over 21, but you don’t know my daughter’s age, and behind my back? You will slide my daughter your number? That’s just weird to me, like a weirdo. Who would do that?”