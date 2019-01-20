Yo-Yo Claims R. Kelly's Crew Programmed His Number Into Her Daughter's Phone

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 19: Rapper Yo-Yo attends 2019 Trumpet awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on January 19, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage,)

She and her daughter attended a studio session with the singer years ago.

Published 6 days ago

It seems like every big time star in the music industry has their own R. Kelly story. And that certainly includes Yo-Yo.

The rapper was at the Trumpet Awards at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta on Saturday night (January 19) and was asked by TMZ what she thought of R. Kelly. What the celebrity news out probably didn’t expect is that Yo-Yo’s daughter could’ve been a victim of the disgraced singer.

“I actually went to listen to his music and my daughter came with me,” she revealed. “The sad part was when we got home, my daughter said, ‘Mom, someone passed me R. Kelly’s number. I said, ‘What!?’ She’s like, ‘Mom, please don’t say nothing. This is why I didn’t tell you.’

“I didn’t say anything, but you know, it really let me know there is a real problem,” she continued. “It really let me know that there really is a problem because with all of that that was going on for that to still happen —  and it happened to me. I was thinking I’m your friend. I come here with my daughter who’s over 21, but you don’t know my daughter’s age, and behind my back? You will slide my daughter your number? That’s just weird to me, like a weirdo. Who would do that?”

Initially, Yo-Yo says she didn’t really have an opinion about R. Kelly and his alleged actions, but now she sympathizes with Kelly’s alleged victims after the incident involving her child.

Just a few days after the premiere of the six-part Lifetime documentary series, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office announced they’re looking into sexual abuse allegations against Robert Kelly. R. Kelly is reportedly facing multiple charges, including false imprisonment. “Surviving R. Kelly” premiered on Thursday (January 3) and ended with the airing of the last two episodes the following Saturday.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

