21 Savage Has Been Arrested By ICE

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1003 -- Pictured: Musical guest 21 Savage performs on January 28, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank)

21 Savage Has Been Arrested By ICE

The rapper has been taken into custody as part of a “targeted operation.”

Published 4 days ago

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have reportedly arrested 21 Savage early Sunday morning (February 3).

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, ICE believes the rapper, born Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is actually British and was taken into custody during a “targeted operation.”

ICE claims Savage has overstayed his visa and according to ICE spokesman Brian Cox is an “unlawfully present United Kingdom national” who legally entered the United States in July 2005 on a visa. That visa though expired a year later, Cox says.

21 Savage has been placed in “removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.” The 26-year-old Atlanta-based rapper has always claimed he’s from the Georgia city.

We’ll bring you more details about this story when they become available.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photobank

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

Boomerang

Tue Feb 12th 10/9c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC