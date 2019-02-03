21 Savage Has Been Arrested By ICE

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have reportedly arrested 21 Savage early Sunday morning (February 3).
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, ICE believes the rapper, born Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is actually British and was taken into custody during a “targeted operation.”
ICE claims Savage has overstayed his visa and according to ICE spokesman Brian Cox is an “unlawfully present United Kingdom national” who legally entered the United States in July 2005 on a visa. That visa though expired a year later, Cox says.
21 Savage has been placed in “removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.” The 26-year-old Atlanta-based rapper has always claimed he’s from the Georgia city.
We’ll bring you more details about this story when they become available.
