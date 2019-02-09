Cardi B Responds To Chris Brown Dragging Her Into His Beef With Offset

Breezy said he’d send flowers to Cardi and that he was “disappointed” in Offset. A source close to the Bronx rapper told HollywoodLife that CB crossed a line by bringing her into this.

“Cardi B found Chris Brown’s Instagram post where he says he’s going to send her flowers so she knows he respects her, quite disrespectful,” the source said. “Cardi of course sides with Offset, however, she knows Offset has been working really hard to get to a better place with her and on their relationship as a whole and finds it really rude of Chris to post such a thing.”

The source also said that Cardi’s Grammy nerves are being compounded by the new headlines caused by her husband and Brown. “Cardi also doesn’t like that Offset is being spoken about,” the source said. “She finds the whole thing disrespectful. She’s already having a lot of emotions going into Grammy night that she didn’t really need to be dealing with this right now. She’s definitely been snuggling extra amounts with Kulture in the last 24 hours!”



Additionally, Offset apparently believes Cardi should be off limits in any beef he’s involved in. “Offset also feels that Chris Brown took this too far but his comments involving Cardi as she has nothing to do with this,” the source said. “Cardi and kids are off limits in Offsets eyes, and he just found it crossing a line and disrespectful. Offset respects Cardi tremendously and he knows he’s been doing right by her for the past few months so that’s all he cares about. Offset will continue to do right by Cardi and make her feel like a queen. That’s his goal and he hasn’t wavered from that.”

In an Instagram post from earlier today (February 9), Chris Brown called out Offset for not wanting to fight him at his home. "Don't consider myself gangsta," he captioned under a pic of himself. "But I promise the worst thing in the world is when a singing n***a got n****s scared to fade. and what's lame is n***a all in my comments worried about another n***a." He later brought Cardi B into the fold with the comment: "I'ma send ya girl flowers so she know I respect her. I'm disappointed in this n***a. As his father I should have been there more in his life so he wouldn't have come out a lame azz n***a."