British Rapper Cadet Dies Tragically At 28 Years Old

Sad news to report. Up and coming rapper Cadet, whose real name is Blaine Cameron, died in a car crash on Feb. 8. He was only 28 years old.
Billboard.com reports, management said, "He was a passenger in a taxi that collided with another vehicle near Keele University, where he was due to perform a late-night gig. Staffordshire Police says a 28-year-old man died in a two-car collision at about 1:30 a.m. in the village of Betley, 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of London. The drivers of both vehicles were seriously hurt."
His cousin Krept, who is also a rapper, wrote on Instagram, "I am so so broken right now cuz. I love you and i am so proud of you. You finally started getting the recognition you deserved. And to everyone just so you know he actually felt the love and recognition and he was so grateful for it."
See the full post below:
Check out Cadet's music video below, "Letter To Krept," which has over 5 million views.
Our condolences go out to Cadet's friends, family and fans.
(Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)
