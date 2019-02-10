R. Kelly Is Still Selling Out Venues In This Major City

TMZ reports, "Turns out Kelly's scheduled show in Ludwigsburg on April 12 is a hot ticket ... so much so it got bumped to a bigger venue. A rep for the original location -- MHP Arena, which has a capacity of 7,200 for concerts -- tells TMZ it was moved to a higher capacity spot in Sindelfingen 2 weeks ago, but got relocated again recently to Ratiopharm Arena in Neu-Ulm." This venue holds 9,000 people and is approximately 75 miles away from Ludwigsburg.



Who knows why Kelly resonates in Germany. He hasn't had a top ten single in the country since "The World's Greatest" in 2002.



The 52-year-old is reportedly under criminal investigation in Georgia and the parents of Joycelyn Savage, one of the young women supposedly in his sex cult, were allegedly contacted by the FBI. There are also reports he is being investigated by the FBI for taking an underage girl across state lines.

