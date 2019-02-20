August Alsina Gets Emotional About Losing His Brother And Sister In Heartbreaking New Interview

The R&B singer recently opened up about the new role he's taken on during one of his first interviews of the year.

August Alsina recently became the caregiver for his nieces late last year. Their mother mother, Chandra succumbed to cancer on Christmas Day, and their father, Melvin was shot and killed in 2010.

The Forever And a Day crooner explained, "They call me Dommy, which is daddy and mommy put together, and just the weight of that title alone... because I don't have kids of my own," during an interview with TheShadeRoom.

Opening up about how his upbringing plays a role in the relationship he shares with his nieces, Alsina continued, "It makes me want to be what I know I need to be for them because I grew up with my father dead and have a strange relationship with my mother so I know how it feels to go through life without having a person you can run to or a certain kind of foundation."

Last December, the crooner confirmed Chandra's passing in a heartfelt Instagram post. "We lost such a beautiful soul on Christmas Night To the battle with cancer. I am Utterly devastated & Deeply shattered! Not only for myself, but for my 3 little nieces, whom are now robbed of BOTH parents," he explained.

Alsina's brother Melvin LaBranch III was fatally shot and killed in their hometown of New Orleans, only three days before August's 18th birthday.

Click here to check out August Alsina's touching interview in its entirety.