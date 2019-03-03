French Montana Defends Khloé Kardashian Amid Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

The cheating scandal between Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods has taken many twists and turns. Now a new name is being thrown into the mix — French Montana . The rapper quickly shut it down.

Khloe claimed Jordyn "ruined her family" and then tweeted a kind-of-sort-of backtrack that read, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well."



Goss blogger Perez Hilton wrote in response, "Remember when you started dating @FrencHMonTanA while he was still with @TRINArockstarr, your former friend? I do!"



See below: