Report: YBN Almighty Jay Seriously Injured In Physical Altercation

Photos have been released of the rapper in a hospital.

Published 18 hours ago

YBN Almighty Jay reportedly got into a fight, was robbed and taken to a nearby hospital after the violent incident transpired.

According to TMZ, it all allegedly went down outside a Saks store. Apparently, the young rapper was shopping with friends when Lil TJ, another up-and-coming rapper, entered the store with his team. According to witnesses, both sides started a fight and it got physical.

Video obtained by the celebrity news website, shows the fight subsequently spilling out onto the street. Both sides seemed to be not making much progress until, at the end of the video, Almighty Jay is shown getting stomped out by the other crew. He then runs away after getting up off the ground.

According to TMZ’s witnesses, Jay’s wallet, YBN chain, and shoes were all taken. Police were reportedly later called but no one wanted to report a crime.

The Shaderoom later posted pictures of YBN Almighty Jay in the hospital after getting stitches. They also made a later post of a friend speaking with Jay, who says he’s doing well.

Luckily, Almighty Jay wasn’t killed and is on the road to recovery.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

