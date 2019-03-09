Report: YBN Almighty Jay Seriously Injured In Physical Altercation

YBN Almighty Jay reportedly got into a fight, was robbed and taken to a nearby hospital after the violent incident transpired.

According to TMZ, it all allegedly went down outside a Saks store. Apparently, the young rapper was shopping with friends when Lil TJ, another up-and-coming rapper, entered the store with his team. According to witnesses, both sides started a fight and it got physical.

Video obtained by the celebrity news website, shows the fight subsequently spilling out onto the street. Both sides seemed to be not making much progress until, at the end of the video, Almighty Jay is shown getting stomped out by the other crew. He then runs away after getting up off the ground.