Watch The Epic Teaser For Meek Mill's Criminal Justice Reform Docuseries 'Free Meek'

Meek Mill has been candid about his journey in the criminal justice system. This time last year he was behind bars for a probation violation. After he was released on April 24, 2018, the Philly rapper vowed to be an advocate for criminal justice. He is keeping his word with the highly anticipated docuseries Free Meek .

Executive produced by Jay-Z, Amazon describes the six-part special as “an upcoming documentary series that will follow Meek and his fight for exoneration while exposing flaws in the criminal justice system. The series will give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career, and criminal justice odyssey, while demonstrating the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color.”

In the one-minute preview, you see a mugshot from his 2007 arrest, while Meek says “I never really looked at it as a nightmare, I looked at it as real life for a black kid in America. This is real life.”

According to a study on racial disparities in probation by the Urban Institute in 2014, “Black probationers were revoked at higher rates than white and Hispanic probationers.” Probation is often an oppressive tool to keep Black people in the criminal justice, which is why this doc is so crucial.



Watch the powerful teaser below: