Kodak Black Is Arrested At The Border On Gun And Marijuana Charges And Posts His Own Bond

Not more than 48 hours after dropping a diss track towards T.I. taking digs at his wife, Tiny, Kodak Black has been arrested. Authorities say Kodak and three other associates were arrested Wednesday evening (April 17) at the U.S.-Canada border after drugs and weapons were found inside their vehicles.



According to NBC, officers discovered marijuana on Kodak, who was driving a Cadillac Escalade, while attempting to re-enter the United States at the Lewiston-Queenston International Bridge near Buffalo, New York. Upon further inspection of the vehicle, a Glock 9mm pistol was also found, but went undeclared by anyone in the car.



Traveling alongside Kodak in a Porsche was associate Jeantony Saintmelus, 22, who reportedly confessed to having two loaded handguns in the vehicle, another handgun in the trunk and weed in his possession as well. Kodak (real name Bill Kapri), Saintmelus, along with fellow travelers Stetson J. President and Madarrow D. Smith were all booked on criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.



The arrest led Kodak to miss his show at the House of Blues in Boston on Wednesday night.



“During the initial inspection, the U.S. citizens admitted to being in possession of marijuana and firearms,” according to a statement by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. “During a secondary inspection, it was revealed that the weapons were possessed unlawfully in New York State and subsequently the marijuana, firearms and subjects were turned over to the New York State Police for further processing.”



Kodak Black is being held on a $20,000 cash bond or $40,000 bond. However, according to DJ Akademiks, the rapper may have already posted bond.