Listen To The Quality Version Of Kanye’s Coachella 'Back To Life' Rendition Using Stro Elliot’s 2016 'Soul II Stro'

Another Coachella has come and gone, but on Monday (April 22), a pressing point of conversation is still Kanye West’s elaborate Sunday Service musical spectacle, which he riddled with guest appearances by Kid Cudi, Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Mike Dean and DMX.

What caught the ears of many for the second time around was Kanye’s rendition of Soul II Soul’s classic “Back to Life” cut, a song that has time and again been remixed or sampled throughout hip-hop history.

On Easter Sunday, however, it was DJ Stro Elliot’s ears that perked at Ye’s gospel twist, which sounded wildly familiar. “Wow. Really surreal. Always said Soul II Stro needed a choir. Lol,” Stro quipped over Instagram, pointing to the record he released first in 2013, and then officially as part of his self-titled album in 2016.