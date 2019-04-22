Listen To The Quality Version Of Kanye’s Coachella 'Back To Life' Rendition Using Stro Elliot’s 2016 'Soul II Stro'

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Another Coachella has come and gone, but on Monday (April 22), a pressing point of conversation is still Kanye West’s elaborate Sunday Service musical spectacle, which he riddled with guest appearances by Kid Cudi, Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, Mike Dean and DMX.
What caught the ears of many for the second time around was Kanye’s rendition of Soul II Soul’s classic “Back to Life” cut, a song that has time and again been remixed or sampled throughout hip-hop history.
On Easter Sunday, however, it was DJ Stro Elliot’s ears that perked at Ye’s gospel twist, which sounded wildly familiar. “Wow. Really surreal. Always said Soul II Stro needed a choir. Lol,” Stro quipped over Instagram, pointing to the record he released first in 2013, and then officially as part of his self-titled album in 2016.
Even the wife of DJ Jazzy Jeff – who shared Stro’s record as part of his set at Do Over LA in 2013 – chimed with a straightforward “Pretty much,” concurring with another Twitter user that Kanye had delivered a less-than-mastered version of Stro’s rendition, “Soul II Stro.”
While Stro—a go-to musical collaborator in recent years thanks in part to his work with the likes of The Roots and Lin-Manuel Miranda, seems to be copacetic with Mr. West’s use of his record, many believe Stro deserves more credit. Miami Dolphins receiver Brice Butler even thinks Stro should have been directly involved: “MAn they can’t play that unless u leadin It!!!” he interjected under Stro’s reaction.
Maybe Butler’s got a point? For the uninitiated, get a quality listen of Kanye’s “Soul II Soul” Sunday Service rendition by spinning DJ Stro Elliot’s “Soul II Stro” below.
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
