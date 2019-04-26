D.C.'s Broccoli City Festival Returns With Fresh Talent For 2019

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
The Broccoli City Festival returns this weekend with Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne headlining. In addition, the festival will feature Teyana Taylor, Ella Mai, City Girls, Wizkid, 6lack, Gunna, Lil Baby and YBN Cordae.
Broccoli City Festival celebrates communities that help sustain future generations by educating urban millennials through major events and social impact campaigns. The festival was founded by Darryl Perkins and Brandon McEachern.
“I started Broccoli City Festival because I felt like nobody was in the urban space talking about health and community in a cool way. Broccoli City Festival started as an Earth Day festival,” stated McEachern.
Before the festival, BroccoliCon takes place. BroccoliCon is a two-day conference that serves as a hub where 750+ of the world’s most influential leaders gather together to focus on leveraging resources, networking, and building relationships to address the challenges facing urban communities today. Some of the top names in the corporate, tech, and social impact space turn conversations into action by coming together. This includes talks with industry leaders like Quality Control Music’s Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Chief, Marketing Officer of Endeavor, Bozoma St. John, and our very own, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer BET Networks, Jeanine Liburd.
The festival will take place April 25-27. For more information and tickets, visit bcfestival.com.
(Photos: Brian Stukes/Getty Images)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS