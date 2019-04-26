D.C.'s Broccoli City Festival Returns With Fresh Talent For 2019

The Broccoli City Festival returns this weekend with Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne headlining. In addition, the festival will feature Teyana Taylor, Ella Mai, City Girls, Wizkid, 6lack, Gunna, Lil Baby and YBN Cordae.

Broccoli City Festival celebrates communities that help sustain future generations by educating urban millennials through major events and social impact campaigns. The festival was founded by Darryl Perkins and Brandon McEachern.