Cam'ron Shares Rare Jay-Z Photo, Speaks On Epic 'B Sides 2' Reunion

Jay-Z 's "B-Sides 2" show at Webster Hall was not only huge for hip-hop, but also epic for New York, and even more iconic for the overall culture.

On Friday, Mr. Carter helped reopen Webster Hall with the help of some of New York's finest, including Nas, Cam'ron and Jim Jones. The legendary New York music venue closed its doors back in August 2017 for renovations, and after nearly two years, finally reopened with the help of none-other than Jigga.

After a touching freestyle both inspired by, and dedicated to, Nipsey Hussle, the 4:44 artist and business mogul was sure to surprise the sold-out crowd by bringing out not only Nas, but former Roc-a-fella artist and rumored rival Cam'ron. The two performed the NYC anthem "Welcome to New York City" before Jones came out to assist Cam with performing "I Really Mean It."