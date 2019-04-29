Cam'ron Shares Rare Jay-Z Photo, Speaks On Epic 'B Sides 2' Reunion

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Jay-Z 's "B-Sides 2" show at Webster Hall was not only huge for hip-hop, but also epic for New York, and even more iconic for the overall culture.
On Friday, Mr. Carter helped reopen Webster Hall with the help of some of New York's finest, including Nas, Cam'ron and Jim Jones. The legendary New York music venue closed its doors back in August 2017 for renovations, and after nearly two years, finally reopened with the help of none-other than Jigga.
After a touching freestyle both inspired by, and dedicated to, Nipsey Hussle, the 4:44 artist and business mogul was sure to surprise the sold-out crowd by bringing out not only Nas, but former Roc-a-fella artist and rumored rival Cam'ron. The two performed the NYC anthem "Welcome to New York City" before Jones came out to assist Cam with performing "I Really Mean It."
While Hov and Jones had apparently already squashed their alleged beef, as evident of Jones' attendance at Jay-Z's Roc Nation brunches the past couple of years, not much has been heard or said about where Cam'ron and Jay stood.
Fast forward, and it appears that Friday night's show confirms they are indeed in good standing.
While the Harlem rapper remained mum on social since his "B-Sides 2" cameo, Cam finally took to Instagram to share a rare photo of him and Jay-Z before the fame, while commenting on their reunion:
I could sit here and tell u a million stories (before either one of us had a record) but I’m not. #bside2 great night HOV X KILLA #UwasntThere.
The feud between the Jay and Cam had been longstanding for years, and was rumored to have started after fellow founding father of Roc-a-Fella, Dame Dash, made Cam vice president of the label without first conferring with Jay-Z.
Now, not only have the two decided to leave the past behind, Jay ended the mega music set by proclaiming, "Nas is my brother, Cam' is my brother."
Happy to see these partners in rhyme squash the beef and make up!
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
