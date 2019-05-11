Report: Chicago Rapper Hellabandz Murdered At Miami Nightclub

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Chicago rapper HellaBandz was reportedly shot and killed early this morning (May 11) at Cameo nightclub in Miami, according to Vlad TV.
The rapper, who also goes by AAB Hellabandz, was a rising star in the Chicago Hip Hop scene. Many of the city’s top Hip Hop figures, including Lil Durk, are paying their respects over social media.
Details surrounding the alleged shooting are currently scarce. It’s unclear whether a suspect(s) has been established or captured.
Hellabandz also gained a following after being spotted on the arm of Blac Chyna for a couple of weeks back in March.
We will bring you more details when they become available. RIP HellaBandz.
Rip to my dawg 🥺 love you 4ever hella Bandz— DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) May 11, 2019
RIP Hellabandz... be safe out here in Miami this weekend y’all— DJ Trap-A-Holics (@TRAPAHOLICS) May 11, 2019
Photo: Alexander Tamargo / Stringer
