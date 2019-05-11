Report: Chicago Rapper Hellabandz Murdered At Miami Nightclub

General view of Heineken Red Star Access Presents Roc Nation in Miami Featuring Wale, DJ Mick Boogie And DJ Holiday at Cameo nightclub on August 20, 2011 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Report: Chicago Rapper Hellabandz Murdered At Miami Nightclub

The tragic incident allegedly happened early Sunday morning.

Published 10 hours ago

Chicago rapper HellaBandz was reportedly shot and killed early this morning (May 11) at Cameo nightclub in Miami, according to Vlad TV.

The rapper, who also goes by AAB Hellabandz, was a rising star in the Chicago Hip Hop scene. Many of the city’s top Hip Hop figures, including Lil Durk, are paying their respects over social media.

Details surrounding the alleged shooting are currently scarce. It’s unclear whether a suspect(s) has been established or captured.

Hellabandz also gained a following after being spotted on the arm of Blac Chyna for a couple of weeks back in March.

We will bring you more details when they become available. RIP HellaBandz.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Alexander Tamargo / Stringer

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music