Report: Chicago Rapper Hellabandz Murdered At Miami Nightclub

Chicago rapper HellaBandz was reportedly shot and killed early this morning (May 11) at Cameo nightclub in Miami, according to Vlad TV.

The rapper, who also goes by AAB Hellabandz, was a rising star in the Chicago Hip Hop scene. Many of the city’s top Hip Hop figures, including Lil Durk, are paying their respects over social media.

Details surrounding the alleged shooting are currently scarce. It’s unclear whether a suspect(s) has been established or captured.