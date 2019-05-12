Kodak Black Is All Smiles After Being Arrested By U.S. Marshals Right Before Miami Concert

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Just weeks after being arrested for weapons and drugs charges at the U.S. border, Kodak Black has once again been arrested in Florida.
Miami’s WSVN News reports the 21-year-old Florida rapper was arrested on state and federal firearms charges in Miami on Saturday (May 11).
The ATF, Miami-Dade Police Northside Gang Unit, and U.S. Marshals were all involved in his arrest. Black was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Miami tonight.
A photo of Kodak in handcuffs at the Federal Detention Center in Miami has surfaced and he is all smiles.
Just obtained photo of Bill Kapri, AKA Rapper Kodak Black after he was arrested tonight. Official statement from Marshals: after an extensive investigation conducted by the US Marshals, ATF, and Miami Dade PD North Side Gang Unit, Kapri, was arrested as he arrived... pic.twitter.com/IHVzAoNStI— Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 12, 2019
The arrest comes on the same day Kodak Black’s lawyer revealed his client offered to pay for the funeral expenses of Kendrick Castillo, a Colorado high school student who died trying to defend his classmates from gunfire during a school shooting.
We will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.
Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
