Kodak Black Is All Smiles After Being Arrested By U.S. Marshals Right Before Miami Concert

Just weeks after being arrested for weapons and drugs charges at the U.S. border, Kodak Black has once again been arrested in Florida.

Miami’s WSVN News reports the 21-year-old Florida rapper was arrested on state and federal firearms charges in Miami on Saturday (May 11).

The ATF, Miami-Dade Police Northside Gang Unit, and U.S. Marshals were all involved in his arrest. Black was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Miami tonight.

A photo of Kodak in handcuffs at the Federal Detention Center in Miami has surfaced and he is all smiles.