Kodak Black Is All Smiles After Being Arrested By U.S. Marshals Right Before Miami Concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during the 'Dying to Live' tour at Hollywood Palladium on March 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

This is just the latest legal transgression for the Florida rapper.

Published Yesterday

Just weeks after being arrested for weapons and drugs charges at the U.S. border, Kodak Black has once again been arrested in Florida.

Miami’s WSVN News reports the 21-year-old Florida rapper was arrested on state and federal firearms charges in Miami on Saturday (May 11).

The ATF, Miami-Dade Police Northside Gang Unit, and U.S. Marshals were all involved in his arrest. Black was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Miami tonight.

A photo of Kodak in handcuffs at the Federal Detention Center in Miami has surfaced and he is all smiles.

The arrest comes on the same day Kodak Black’s lawyer revealed his client offered to pay for the funeral expenses of Kendrick Castillo, a Colorado high school student who died trying to defend his classmates from gunfire during a school shooting.

We will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

