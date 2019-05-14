The Mother Of XXXTentacion’s Child Just Won Legal Battle Over His DNA

The mother of XXXTentacion’s child has been granted access to a DNA sample from the late Florida rapper.

The Blast reports a judge granted the petition filed by the child’s mother Jenesis Sanchez. The young woman wants to obtain the DNA from the medical examiner to establish paternity for her son, Gekyume Onfroy. XXX’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard had tried to block Sanchez’s request.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was murdered last June and Sanchez was reportedly dating and living with him during the months leading up to his death.

Sanchez claims she and XXX had “sexual relations during the time that Gekyume was conceived from February 19 through June 18, 2018, the day of the Decedent’s death.” She gave birth to XXX’s son on January 26, 2019.

Sanchez says they weren’t married when she gave birth and nobody challenged the fact that XXXTentacion is Gekyume’s father. She simply wants to prove it on the record.