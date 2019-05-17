Yo Gotti’s Bus Was Shot At Following Nashville Concert

The Memphis rapper and his team were not seriously injured from the dangerous incident but it is believed he was targeted.

Yo Gotti’s tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee reportedly ended in gunfire on Tuesday night (May 14).

The reported shooting happened at around 11:30 and caused multiple bullet holes to be indented into his tour bus, which was unoccupied at the time.

The incident happened after Gotti played a free concert at Mercy Lounge and is still being investigated. No suspects have been publicly announced by law enforcement.