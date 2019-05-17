Yo Gotti’s Bus Was Shot At Following Nashville Concert

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Yo Gotti’s tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee reportedly ended in gunfire on Tuesday night (May 14).
The Memphis rapper and his team were not seriously injured from the dangerous incident but it is believed he was targeted.
.@YoGotti tonight at the #FanAppreciation tour at @mercylounge. #Nashville @TIDAL pic.twitter.com/v33HHzQ8dc— Nashville Noise (@nashvillenoise) May 15, 2019
The reported shooting happened at around 11:30 and caused multiple bullet holes to be indented into his tour bus, which was unoccupied at the time.
The incident happened after Gotti played a free concert at Mercy Lounge and is still being investigated. No suspects have been publicly announced by law enforcement.
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Maxim
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS