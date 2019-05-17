Yo Gotti’s Bus Was Shot At Following Nashville Concert

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 02: Rapper Yo Gotti attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Maxim )

Cops found the vehicle riddled with bullets.

Published 8 hours ago

Yo Gotti’s tour stop in Nashville, Tennessee reportedly ended in gunfire on Tuesday night (May 14).

The Memphis rapper and his team were not seriously injured from the dangerous incident but it is believed he was targeted.

The reported shooting happened at around 11:30 and caused multiple bullet holes to be indented into his tour bus, which was unoccupied at the time.

The incident happened after Gotti played a free concert at Mercy Lounge and is still being investigated. No suspects have been publicly announced by law enforcement.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Maxim

