Mel B Rushed To Hospital Before Start Of Spice Girls Reunion Tour

Mel B was reportedly rushed to the hospital after she lost vision in her right eye on Friday (May 17).

According to The Sun, the 43-year-old singer arrived at London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital and told medical staff she was “totally blind” and “couldn’t see anything.”

One reported reason she is unable to see out of her left eye stems from a botched laser surgery she underwent 20 years ago to correct her vision, but it went all wrong. It isn’t clear though that the incident is related.

A source close to the Spice Girl told The Sun, “Mel was in a really bad way. The other girls and their managers were really worried,” they relayed. “Mel was frantic and screaming that she couldn't see a thing. She went to the hospital in a chauffeur-driven car with an assistant, who was holding her hand. No one knew what brought it on but she had very swift, and very good, treatment.”

After arriving at the hospital, Mel B was reportedly transferred to Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s ophthalmology department and left once she could see again.

The very unfortunate medical news comes just weeks before Mel and the Spice Girls kick off their reunion tour. A spokeswoman for Mel told the news website that “The situation with Mel is under control” and “She is looking forward to the tour.”

Hopefully things will move more smoothly for Mel B moving forward.