Chicago Rapper Billy Da Kid Is Reportedly Missing Following Burglary

Chicago rapper Billy Da Kid’s has gone missing, according to his manager.

Also known as EBE Bandz, the rapper has not been in contact with those attempting to locate him since May 26. Via his Instagram, Billy’s manager confirmed he is missing and this is “not a joke.”

"The last people I know he talked to talked to him Sunday in the early AM when he was driving home," manager Big C said about Billy, real name William Andersen, in the caption of a post. "His car was found in his Garage today and his house was trashed."