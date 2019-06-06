Chicago Rapper Billy Da Kid Is Reportedly Missing Following Burglary

Chicago Police officers monitor the area outside of the Chicago Mercy Hospital where a gunman opened fire in Chicago on November 19, 2018. - An argument in a hospital parking lot escalated into a shooting that killed three people, including a police officer, in the US city of Chicago on November 19, 2018. The violence only ended when police engaged in shootout with the gunman inside Mercy Hospital. "We have four deceased individuals: police officer, two female staff employees at the hospital, and the offender," police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told journalists. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Chicago Rapper Billy Da Kid Is Reportedly Missing Following Burglary

The rapper’s manager announced the news on Instagram.

Published 14 hours ago

Chicago rapper Billy Da Kid’s has gone missing, according to his manager.

Also known as EBE Bandz, the rapper has not been in contact with those attempting to locate him since May 26. Via his Instagram, Billy’s manager confirmed he is missing and this is “not a joke.”

"The last people I know he talked to talked to him Sunday in the early AM when he was driving home," manager Big C said about Billy, real name William Andersen, in the caption of a post. "His car was found in his Garage today and his house was trashed."

While some were initially skeptical about the missing person report, Big C created another IG post exclaiming Billy "is really missing this is not a joke.”

A spokesperson for the Rockford, Illinois police confirmed the rapper’s disappearance. A conflicting report claims he was found dead in a car but his body has not been located. Billy Da Kid allegedly walked out of his property with a gun and pointed it at two girls, one of whom was 16 years old. One of the girls reportedly accused Billy’s uncle of looking at them “sexually,” thus leading to the argument.

Big C describes Bandz’ home as “trashed” and indicated it was the result of a home invasion.

We’ll bring you more on this story as details become available.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music