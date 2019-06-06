Chicago Rapper Billy Da Kid Is Reportedly Missing Following Burglary

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Chicago rapper Billy Da Kid’s has gone missing, according to his manager.
Also known as EBE Bandz, the rapper has not been in contact with those attempting to locate him since May 26. Via his Instagram, Billy’s manager confirmed he is missing and this is “not a joke.”
"The last people I know he talked to talked to him Sunday in the early AM when he was driving home," manager Big C said about Billy, real name William Andersen, in the caption of a post. "His car was found in his Garage today and his house was trashed."
While some were initially skeptical about the missing person report, Big C created another IG post exclaiming Billy "is really missing this is not a joke.”
A spokesperson for the Rockford, Illinois police confirmed the rapper’s disappearance. A conflicting report claims he was found dead in a car but his body has not been located. Billy Da Kid allegedly walked out of his property with a gun and pointed it at two girls, one of whom was 16 years old. One of the girls reportedly accused Billy’s uncle of looking at them “sexually,” thus leading to the argument.
Big C describes Bandz’ home as “trashed” and indicated it was the result of a home invasion.
We’ll bring you more on this story as details become available.
Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images
