Jay-Z To Provide Legal Assistance To Phoenix Family After Police Threatened To Shoot Family

Earlier this week we brought you the story of Dravon Ames and his pregnant fiancée Iesha Harper who, along with their two young girls, were confronted by police in Phoenix, Arizona during an incident that was close to being deadly.

Video shows police pointing guns at the family in the apartment complex parking lot of their babysitter and yelling profanity, particularly at the pregnant mother. They also threatened to shoot them.

The bystander video went viral and apparently, it’s caught the attention of Jay-Z, who is reportedly lending his legal services to the family. Team ROC has hired high-powered attorney Alex Spiro to work on behalf of the family and is calling for the termination of the police officers involved in the incident.

Spiro is seeking charges against one of the police officers for child neglect and assisting the family with their already on-going civil lawsuit against the city of Phoenix, in which they are seeking $10 million in damages.

The claim filed by Ames and Harper allege that the officers committed battery, unlawful imprisonment (after the two were reportedly arrested and taken into custody), false arrest and other civil rights violations. The family is seeking $10 million in damages – $2.5 million for each person in the car at the start of the incident.

The Phoenix police have not released the name of the officer.