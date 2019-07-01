Trevor Jackson On Almost Quitting Acting & Balancing Multiple Careers

For me, I never tried to - even with the Superfly thing - I didn't want to try and redo anything. I feel like whenever something is amazing, let it be that. The comparisons are a compliment and icing on the cake, but I don't think that's ever the intention."

"I think it's an honor to be compared to something as legendary as [ A Different World ]. I always contribute everything to the writers, and Kenya [Barris]. People are always like, 'Oh my gosh, you do so good on the show...' but I literally just read the lines. It's so good. The show is written so well.

During a discussion on the parallels between Grown-ish and the 80s-90s classic, A Different World , Jackson acknowledged it was an honor to be compared to the OG college-themed sitcom, while sharing his own thoughts on the fan comparisons.

While there, the star of Grown-Ish and Superfly sat down with hosts Marc Lamont Hill, Gia Peppers and Jameer Pond to talk about his latest musical efforts, Rough Drafts Pt. 2 , as well as season three of the hit sitcom .

Actor, singer and songwriter Trevor Jackson was the latest guest to join the cast of BET's Black Coffee , to discuss everything from career to Cardi B !

While on the topic of juggling multiple careers, and whether it was difficult being a full-time actor and singer, the 22-year-old star replied, "No," and admitted he rather prefers having more than one thing to do.

"I feel like it's who I am. I think it's hard for people to understand it, but for me, it's easy. I feel like I'm crazy when I'm sitting still and I'm not doing anything. So it's just like, 'Oh, what [more] can I do?'

Life to me is like a grocery store. You take what you want, and your cart is who you end up being. People can offer you stuff, and you decide, 'Maybe I'll take some of that.' So that's always been what it is.

It just also goes to knowing what you don't like. I feel like, you can make anything if you know what you don't like."

Jackson also revealed that a few years back, he considered quitting acting altogether, however, he changed his mind after working on season two of American Crime. His time on the set would also inspire him to get more into behind-the-scenes work.

"Wherever I'm at, I just try to absorb everything. I remember I was going to quit acting at one point, and then I did American Crime, and I literally was watching John Ridley work, Regina King, Timothy Hutton, Andre 3000 and I was re-inspired

Even off screen [I was inspired], and I wanted to start directing. So every video on Rough Drafts 1 and Rough Drafts 2 I directed and wrote all the treatments."

For fans of Rough Drafts Pt. 1, the R&B crooner reveals that the follow-up will offer up even more transparency and candidacy.

"This album in particular, was me being the realest I've been. I'm just kind of revealing a lot of struggles. I feel like people see the journey on the outside looking in and it looks pretty and it's a pretty painting. But they never get the hours, and the painting room where you're sweating and you have paint on your clothes, and you might have cried, and you might have bled a few times, you know?

I think I revealed the most I ever have on this album. I feel like music for me has become those lanterns that people light, and let go, and they're able to move on. So whether it's breakup, whether it's triumph, whether it's pain or it's joy, I've always been able to look back at music, or things that I've made from those places, and turn it into something beautiful.

I've just been promoting self-acceptance, self-awareness and self-discovery. I feel like I've always known what I wanted to do, but now I'm learning the how and why."