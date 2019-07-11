Angie Stone’s ‘Full Circle’ Is The Masterful Neo-Soul Nostalgia That 2019 Needs

Making her grand entrance back to the R&B neo-soul scene that she helped pave over four decades ago, South Carolina-bred singer-songwriter Angie Stone is encompassing love, lust, heartbreak, reclamation and faith for her eighth studio album, Full Circle.

The 10-track undertaking, along with its title, is a direct reflection of Angie’s timeless influence in the music sphere. Since breaking through its glass ceiling first as a member of The Sequence, Angie blossomed into a gifted penwoman with legendary rap group Mantronix, to a standout voice of R&B trio Vertical Hold, to a championed and respected solo vocalist in her own right.

But even generations of music later, her career has not obsoletely squared off into some box of old keepsakes, but has, indeed, come full circle.