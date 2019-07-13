Rev. Al Sharpton Is Fighting To Get A$AP Rocky Released From Swedish Prison

Ever since it was revealed that A$AP Rocky was locked up in a Swedish jail for reportedly fighting off stalkers, an outpouring of support has erupted.

The #JusticeForRocky hashtag surfaced on social media in recent days, with fans and celebrities calling for his release. News of the horrid conditions at prison have also amplified their cause.

Now, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is joining the fight for the Harlem-born rapper’s release. On Wednesday (June 10), Sharpton met with Renee Black, Rocky’s mother, and other relatives at his National Action Network corporate offices in New York.

They also came together for Saturday’s action rally.