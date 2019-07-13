Rev. Al Sharpton Is Fighting To Get A$AP Rocky Released From Swedish Prison

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 07: Reverend Al Sharpton speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The Exonerated Five’s Korey Wise came out to support.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Ever since it was revealed that A$AP Rocky was locked up in a Swedish jail for reportedly fighting off stalkers, an outpouring of support has erupted.

The #JusticeForRocky hashtag surfaced on social media in recent days, with fans and celebrities calling for his release. News of the horrid conditions at prison have also amplified their cause.

Now, civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is joining the fight for the Harlem-born rapper’s release. On Wednesday (June 10), Sharpton met with Renee Black, Rocky’s mother, and other relatives at his National Action Network corporate offices in New York.

They also came together for Saturday’s action rally.

Sharpton is calling on members of Congress to join him in attempting to appeal to the State Department for intervention. He is also seeking permission to visit Rocky as a minister.

“Reports of the conditions in A$AP’s jail cell and violation of his consular visitation rights are concerning,” Sharpton said in a statement. “We at National Action Network are appealing directly to the Swedish authorities for complete transparency and A$AP’s swift return home.”

Korey Wise of the Exonerated Five also joined the meeting between Sharpton and Rocky’s family.

A petition urging Swedish officials to release Rocky has garnered over 360,000 signatures in one day. On Tuesday (July 9), the A$AP Mob banded together and started the petition titled #JusticeForRocky on Change.org. They are calling for Swedish authorities to free Rocky from their custody. They also detailed the alleged inhumane conditions Rocky is reportedly being held under. 

Numerous celebrities have joined in favor of A$AP Rocky’s cause. 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Miguel, and Jada Pinkett Smith are just a few of the stars who have shared the petition online, encouraging their followings to sign it as well. 

Fashion label GUESS, who previously shared a collaboration with the Harlem rapper, also voiced their support on Instagram.

We hope A$AP Rocky is released soon.

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE

