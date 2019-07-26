Bernie Sanders Reveals He And Cardi B Have Talked Politics Over The Phone ‘Several’ Times

Bernie Sanders has a lot of celebrity supporters, but few have publicly made their fanhood for the Vermont senator louder than Cardi B.

The Bronx rapper voiced her support for the Democratic presidential hopeful back in April and, more recently, Sanders said he spoke with Cardi. Now, he’s revealing that they talk about politics more than many might think.

“She’s really smart,” Sanders said of Cardi when asked about her support of him on Jimmy Kimmel Live, “And she is deeply concerned with what’s happening. She comes from a humble background, she knows what it’s like to live in poverty, and she wants to make sure that we can improve life for working people in this country.”

Cardi quickly saw interview segment about her and reposted it on her Instagram along with a long caption about why she is a history buff and went deep about her past.

“This makes me so happy ! I know my High school history teacher is so happy believe it or not guys I was in advance placement in high school for Government and history it was a subject that I learn fast cause I naturally love it!” she wrote.

“I even took more classes in college but I dropped out cause money came first and I was also a chasing dirty ass men but w.e....anyways I want us this year to get more familiar with or candidates “democratic my preference “ Take a little bit of our time and open our eyes on what’s going on in this country and how we can change it,” she continued.

See Cardi B’s post below.