Rick Ross Defends Kodak Black While Addressing His Nipsey Hussle Comments

Kodak Black found himself on the wrong side of hip hop when he made some insensitive comments about Lauren London in the wake of Nipsey Hussle's passing. While many turned their backs on the young rapper, one vet is standing behind him: Rick Ross.
During an interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood, Ross, who had a relationship with both rappers, stressed that Kodak meant no harm by his comments.
"By the time it got to me, they told me what it was," he said. "I got some homies that's close to Kodak. They sent the energy that of course homie didn't mean no true disrespect."
Ross added that drugs could have played a factor in Kodak's comments.
"You know, me knowing Kodak, I know that Tussionex mixing with that lean will have you say some things," he added. "You may hear it a few days later and just realize what it was. But me knowing Kodak, I know he respects the streets. I know he wouldn't disrespect Nipsey Hussle."
Take a look at the clip, below:
As previously reported, shortly after Nipsey's death, Kodak took to Instagram Live and said he would "be the best man" for the late rapper's life partner, Lauren London.
"I'll give her a whole year," he said. "She might need a whole year to be crying and s**t for him."
After seeing the clip, a few rappers and radio stations, including Los Angeles' The Real 92.3, the home of Big Boy's Neighborhood, boycotted the artist and refused to play his music.
Kodak has since apologized to London.
(Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
