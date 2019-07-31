Rick Ross Defends Kodak Black While Addressing His Nipsey Hussle Comments

Kodak Black found himself on the wrong side of hip hop when he made some insensitive comments about Lauren London in the wake of Nipsey Hussle's passing. While many turned their backs on the young rapper, one vet is standing behind him: Rick Ross.

During an interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood, Ross, who had a relationship with both rappers, stressed that Kodak meant no harm by his comments.

"By the time it got to me, they told me what it was," he said. "I got some homies that's close to Kodak. They sent the energy that of course homie didn't mean no true disrespect."

Ross added that drugs could have played a factor in Kodak's comments.

"You know, me knowing Kodak, I know that Tussionex mixing with that lean will have you say some things," he added. "You may hear it a few days later and just realize what it was. But me knowing Kodak, I know he respects the streets. I know he wouldn't disrespect Nipsey Hussle."

Take a look at the clip, below: