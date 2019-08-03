Remy Ma Parties With Her Husband Papoose, And Shares Her First “Off Parole" Video After Five Years

Written by Tweety Elitou

After five years, Remy Ma is officially off probation and the 39-year-old happily hopped on Instagram to commemorate the moment. Styled in a skintight black-and-white bodycon dress, the “All The Way Up” rapper posted a video on social media flexing her snatched waistline, along with the caption: “Was trying to get the perfect lighting for my 1st #OffParole pic/post didn’t realize my phone was recording.”

Remy, who welcomed her first child, Reminisce MacKenzie Mackie, with husband Papoose last year, went on to jokingly add: “Looking back at the video...😩 I have to be stopped 😂ALLLLLLLLL this for a selfie- the actual video was almost 3 minutes long.” For those who may not know, in 2007, Remy was sentenced to eight years for her alleged involvement with a shooting outside a Manhattan delicatessen. After doing six years, Remy was released in August of 2014 and was put on five years of parole. Naturally, her rapper hubby Papoose exploded with excitement about the big moment when his wife’s parole was lifted! “And they lived happily ever after,” he captioned the post.

In celebration of the rapper’s milestone, State Of The Culture co-host Joe Budden posted a photo with Remy along with the caption: “When they thought your good sis and co worker wasn’t never getting off parole!!!! YOU THOUGHT BIH!!!!!!!!!! Lol.”

Congratulations, Remy!