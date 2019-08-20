Rapsody Sounds Off On Jay-Z’s Controversial NFL Partnership

Rapper Rapsody the latest to sound off about Jay-Z’s controversial NFL partnership. For those keeping track: she’s Team Hov.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club, the North Carolina emcee praised Hov’s deal, exclaiming, “You got to make change from the inside.”

Co-host Charlamagne Tha God asked the Roc Nation artist her thoughts on the deal, when she held back no punches.

“I think it's dope… [Jay] said it perfectly: If the issue why we were kneeling was to bring awareness to these issues [police violence against Black people and other minorities], then that’s exactly what’s happening. It’s not about the kneeling. Why are we upset? It’s not about Kaepernick either. Kaepernick wanted to bring awareness but it’s bigger than that. And if you’re going to get Kaepernick in, there’s no better way than to have Jay-Z sitting at the table and figuring this thing out.”

Check out her full interview below.