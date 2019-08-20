Rapsody Sounds Off On Jay-Z’s Controversial NFL Partnership

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Rapper Rapsody the latest to sound off about Jay-Z’s controversial NFL partnership. For those keeping track: she’s Team Hov.
During an interview with The Breakfast Club, the North Carolina emcee praised Hov’s deal, exclaiming, “You got to make change from the inside.”
Co-host Charlamagne Tha God asked the Roc Nation artist her thoughts on the deal, when she held back no punches.
“I think it's dope… [Jay] said it perfectly: If the issue why we were kneeling was to bring awareness to these issues [police violence against Black people and other minorities], then that’s exactly what’s happening. It’s not about the kneeling. Why are we upset? It’s not about Kaepernick either. Kaepernick wanted to bring awareness but it’s bigger than that. And if you’re going to get Kaepernick in, there’s no better way than to have Jay-Z sitting at the table and figuring this thing out.”
RELATED: What No One Said About Jay-Z’s NFL Deal: He Wore This $309K Watch While Signing It
Check out her full interview below.
Reactions to the Brooklyn rapper’s move has been the hot topic of conversation, as both supporters and opposers share their gripes.
RELATED: Funk Flex Confirms With Jermaine Dupri That Jay-Z Told Him To Turn Down Similar NFL Deal
While Rapsody, Freddie Gibbs and Vic Mensa have all openly supported the deal, others, including Eric Reid and Nessa, Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend, and many social media commenters do not. Roc Nation artist Rihanna seemingly disapproved the collaboration, by “liking” activist Shaun King’s Instagram post criticizing the deal.
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS