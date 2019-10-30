Lizzo Tops The List Of Female Rappers For Best Selling Album In 2019

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Lizzo’s third studio album, Cuz I Love You, tops the list of best selling albums by female rap artists of 2019.
On Wednesday, October 30, Chart Data, who releases music charts and news in real time, shared a list of the top five female rapper selling albums.
Lizzo, born Melissa Vivianne Jefferson, topped the list. Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy came in second, followed by Nicki Minaj’s Queen and Megan Thee Stallion’s Fever project. Miami duo City Girls closed out the top five with their Girl Code album.
Best selling albums by female rap artists of 2019 (US total project)— chart data (@chartdata) October 30, 2019
1. Cuz I Love You, @lizzo
2. Invasion of Privacy, @iamcardib
3. Queen, @NICKIMINAJ
4. Fever, @theestallion
5. Girl Code, @CityGirls_QC
The re-release of Lizzo’s 2017 pop smash, “Truth Hurts,” sat at #1 for 7 consecutive weeks, tying Iggy Azalea’s 2014 single “Fancy.” Although the single initially failed to garner national attention two years ago as it was largely ignored, the song’s popularity multiplied after it was featured in Netflix’s original film Someone Great. The music video has amassed more than 135 million views on YouTube.
Rolling Stone reports the track was included in Cuz I Love You’s deluxe edition and has garnered over 352 million streams this year alone.
Cuz I Love You dropped in April 2019 and has spent 27 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. The project peaked at #4, but currently sits at #12.
