Lizzo Tops The List Of Female Rappers For Best Selling Album In 2019

Lizzo’s third studio album, Cuz I Love You, tops the list of best selling albums by female rap artists of 2019.

On Wednesday, October 30, Chart Data, who releases music charts and news in real time, shared a list of the top five female rapper selling albums.

Lizzo, born Melissa Vivianne Jefferson, topped the list. Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy came in second, followed by Nicki Minaj’s Queen and Megan Thee Stallion’s Fever project. Miami duo City Girls closed out the top five with their Girl Code album.